Diplomatic Ball tennis tournament for U16 Sat.

The second edi­tion of the Diplo­matic Ball tennis tournament will be held on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The tournament, which is focused on encourag­ing the youth to partici­pate actively and appreci­ate the skills of tennis, is held annually under the patronage of Ambassa­dor Sena Siaw-Boateng.

The youngsters will be taken through drills, coaching clinic by Coach Peter Annan as well as mentoring sessions by some selected members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The tournament also seeks to imbue in the youth, leadership skills, capacity to settle conflicts, negotiate and team building. The opportunity to net­work also exists, a statement from the organisers said.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER