Sports
Diplomatic Ball tennis tournament for U16 Sat.
The second edition of the Diplomatic Ball tennis tournament will be held on Saturday at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.
The tournament, which is focused on encouraging the youth to participate actively and appreciate the skills of tennis, is held annually under the patronage of Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng.
The youngsters will be taken through drills, coaching clinic by Coach Peter Annan as well as mentoring sessions by some selected members of the Diplomatic Corps.
The tournament also seeks to imbue in the youth, leadership skills, capacity to settle conflicts, negotiate and team building. The opportunity to network also exists, a statement from the organisers said.
BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER