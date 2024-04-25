President inaugurates 2nd phase 15 MWp Kaleo Solar Power Plant Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yester­day inaugurated the second phase of the Solar Power Plant Project at Kaleo in the Upper West Region with an installed capac­ity of 15Mega Watts of power (MWp).

The €17.8 million project, installed by the Elecnor S.A from Spain with consultancy from Tract­ebel Engineering from Germany, was funded by the German Devel­opment Bank.

President Akufo-Addo said the project confirmed the commitment of the government to diversify the country’s energy generation portfolio and also increase Ghana and Volta River Authority (VRA) generation capacity by 15MWp.

“The commissioning of this solar power plant is not just about providing electricity, but investing in renewable energy infrastructure, we are securing a reliable source of electricity and creating new oppor­tunities for economic growth and job creation”, he explained.

He also said the first and second phase of the projects would now deliver a combined power supply of about 28MWp at no additional cost, due to competent technical inputs.

He also noted that the govern­ment would continue to invest in the electricity transmission network to enable the country to evacuate more reliable renewable energy through the national grid in order to support the extension of elec­tricity to all parts of the country.

“This project will not only em­power homes and businesses, but also serve as a catalyst for devel­opment in the Upper West Region, attracting investment and spurring innovation,” he stated.

The President commended the project contractor, Elecnor S.A., from Spain and the consultant, Tractebel Engineering, and VRA for executing the project to expec­tation.

“There is the need for everyone to support the sustainable oper­ation of this facility and together each of us will play our small part to help build our beloved mother­land for the benefit of ourselves and future generations, let us continue to work together towards harnessing the full potential of renewable energy and building a brighter tomorrow for all our citizens,” he said.

He further said that the govern­ment had invested heavily in the electricity transmission network to enable them evacuate more renew­able energy through the national grid to support the extension of electricity across the country.

The Board Chairman of the Vol­ta River Authority, Mr Kofi Tutu Agyare, said it was “a great joy to witness” the commitment to in­crease renewable energy footprints, particularly at a time the country strives to achieve energy access and energy efficiency.

“Together with the Ministry of Energy and our sister institutions in the electricity value chain, we are poised to help government achieve the national energy transition goal of installing some 150GW of solar generation by the year of 2060,” he stated.

He said the completion of the plant had enormous benefits for the Kaleo community and the north in general, which would contribute to national carbon emis­sions reduction.

