‘Baffour Osei Akoto must be honoured’

Speakers at the 16th Baffour Osei Akoto Memorial Lectures have stressed the need for the country, and in particular the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to honour the memory of Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto.

The speakers who included Mr Kwame Pianim, a founder member of the NPP and an economist, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the son of Baffour Osei Akoto, who is also the Minister for Food and Agriculture as well as the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, said the country cannot gloss over the contributions of Baffour Osei Akoto, hence the need for the country to acknowledge him in that respect.

The annual event, organised recently by the Ghana School of Law, was themed “The Legacy of Baffour Osei Akoto.”

The event was organised under the auspices of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Mr Justice Anin Yeboah.

There were also remarks from the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame who mentioned that the nation should be grateful to Baffour Akoto Osei for some of the important human rights clauses current enshrined in the 1992 Cnstitutiion.

Prof Mike Oquayewas of the view that the New Patriotic Party should consider naming Baffour Akoto Osei as one of its principal founders in addition to late Dr J. B. Danquah, late Dr. K.A. Busia and late Chief S.D.Dombo.

