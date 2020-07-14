Sports

Ashgold unveil new kits sponsor

July 14, 2020
AshantiGold have announced iGimel Sportswear as their new kits sponsor for the 2020/21 season. 

The club took to Twitter to introduce the deal but terms and duration of contract remain undisclosed.

Earlier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Frimpong told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the

club has been promised some cash components if they reach the final of next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

AshantiGold will pocket US$ 150,000 for a semi-final berth and an additional US$ 200,000 should they reach the final.

Last month, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) selected AshantiGold to represent the country in next season’s Confederation Cup after the league was terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

