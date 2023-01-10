Amankwah late goal gives Hearts maximum points

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah, proved the decider for his side, when his late strike grabbed all three points at stake in their 3-2 victory over visiting Tamale City at the Cape Coast Stadium on match-day 11 of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) played on Saturday.

A headed clearance from Tamale City skipper Collins AmoahBoateng found Amankwah outside the box and he unleashed a volley that zoomed into the net for the winner.

The Phobians who were playing their home game at the Cape Coast Stadium due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, struck first on the 35th minute from the spot by skipper Salifu Ibrahim after Tamale City player LiventiusAttur was adjudged to have stamped the chest of Gideon Asante Yeboah in the process of clearing a ball.

This was after striker KwadwoObeng Jnr, Benjamin York and AmankwahBaafi had taken turns to miss glorious opportunities that fell their way.

The hosts could not hold onto that lead as their celebrations was cut short just two minutes later when defender, Robert AddoSowah brought down Mohammed Yahaya in the box for a penalty which was converted by Isaac Mensah.

Three minutes after the equaliser, the travelling brigade found the back of the net this time through Sampson Eduku’s fine header from an Isaac Mensah cross from the right flank to unsettle the Phobians going into the break.

Bent on not losing a second straight game at the venue, the Phobianscame out in the second stanza with all guns blazing and took just 29 seconds to draw level after the break through York who directed an AmankwahBaafi shot across the face of goal into the net.

The win sees Hearts climb to second spot on the league log.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY