Pres petitioned to halt MMDCEs election

Three citizens have petitioned the president to halt the election of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) along party lines, noting it will further polarise the nation.

They have appealed to him to use his prerogative as the president of the nation, to halt the amendment which would allow political parties to field and sponsor candidates for local government elections, which is currently barred by Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The petitioners are Peter Antwi Boasiako, Bill Boampong Darlington and Felix Hilton Kwamena Hamilton.

According to them, Article 55 (3) of the constitution “subject to the provisions of the article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the citizenry, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character, and sponsor candidates for election to any public office either than to district assemblies or lower local government unit”.

But the petitioners are worried that allowing political parties into local government elections would undoubtedly create sharp divisions at the grassroots in communities and would not help to maintain harmony, peace, unity and stability among the communities.

“We believe that the political factionalism at the grassroots will destroy friendships and families, considering our fragile young democracy, there is also no concrete evidence which clearly suggests that the proposed election of the MMDCEs will actually improve on the current system where the president appoints the MMDCEs.

“We are of the view that the current system which allows you to appoint the MMDCEs can achieve the purpose for quicker growth and development of our communities,” the petition said. -myjoyonline.com