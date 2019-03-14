Police pip Immigration …in women Special Competition

Substitute Jane Ayieyam scored the only goal as Police Ladies won the bragging rights with a 1-0 win over Immigration Ladies in the Normalisation Committee Special Women’s competition game played at the Teshie MATS Park.



The 87th minute strike was all Police needed to jump to the summit of the log on six points.

Having lost their first game at home to Samaria Ladies, Immigration Ladies needed a win to revive their hopes of making it to the next stage.

They began the afternoon on a pacy note, attacking the goal area of Police Ladies who had Azumah Bugre and Vida Opoku dealing with the threats from Faustina Kyeremeh and Gifty Appiah of Immigration Ladies.

The first real shot at goal came in the 18th minute of the game but goalkeeper Fafali Dumehasi in post for Police Ladies dealt it.

A slip from skipper Evelyn Amaning on the 24th minute mark offered Deborah Afriyie an excellent chance at goal but she was outrun by Margaret Owusu to clear the ball off her feet.

Minutes later, Afriyie had another opportunity at goal but she failed to put Police in front with a feeble shot.

On the stroke of half time, Victoria Teye Williams was put through by Afriyie who slipped the ball under onrushing goalkeeper Patricia Mantey but the ball missed the post.

In the second half, Coach Attuquaye brought on the trio of Jane Ayieyam, Mary Berko and Lousia Aniwaaa to boost the police team in search of the goal.

The game became a midfield battle with Police slightly ahead as they kept the heat on the visitors.

Coach Douglas Addy of Immigration responded with the introduction of Agnes Quaye and Sylvia Nelson to stabilise their midfield play.

With the game heading for a stalemate, goalkeeper Mantey in an attempt to hold onto a loose ball pushed it onto the path of Ayieyam who coolly lobbed the ball over her head into the empty net for the only goal of the game.

Not even a late onslaught by the Immigration lads could break the resolute backline of Police to cave in.

In the other group game, Halifax Ladies beat Samaria Ladies 1-0 at the Tema TDC Park.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

