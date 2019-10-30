NDC deserves to be in opposition – Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, the founder of Danquah Institute, a policy think tank, has stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserves being in opposition for messing up the energy sector.

He explained that the nation is better off without the NDC and its flag bearer, former President John Mahama being in opposition for, at least, 24 years or a longer period.



“I heard the NDC complaining about the country losing $190 million from the US over the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) concession issue, when, by their misdeeds, we are throwing away $500 million a year for power we don’t use”, Mr Otchere-Darko wrote on his Facebook wall.

“The power purchase agreements the NDC signed, total capacity charges for the Independent Power Purchasers annually is $850 million, yet, on an average, we use less than 40 per cent of power which puts the amount we spend annually for excess capacity at $500 million.

“The curse of unbridled take-or-pay deals by a government that used the excuse of dumsor to create another crisis with deals, we should rather put the NDC out on an opposition sector participation concession for at least 24 years.



“Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Finance, has inaugurated the Energy Sector Recovery Programme Steering Committee to help drive collaborative consultation processes between the government and Independent Power Producers in an effort to resolve excess capacity issues the NDC created and left behind.



“The objective of the negotiations is to find fair outcome to all stakeholders, investors, the government and consumers, worthy effort by President Nana Akufo-Addo to clear another legacy mess by former President Mahama”, Mr Otchere-Darko pointed out.



Relatedly, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) has urged the Akufo-Addo-led administration to pay the $1.5 billion debt owed them to guarantee uninterrupted power supply.



It said its members expected delays in payment to end with introduction of private sector participation in distribution of electricity when Power Distribution Service (PDS) Ghana Limited came on board but had not happened.



In a statement signed by Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber noted that “sadly, the reality we have experienced is receivable accounts position of independent power producers has deteriorated since the PDS arrangement came into effect. -classfmonline.com