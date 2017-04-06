Medeama break Kotoko

Medeama SC staged a vigorous second half performance to overcome championship aspirants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko 2-1 in a thrilling Ghana Premier League (GPL) week 10 encounter played at the T&A park yesterday.

Defender Paul Aidoo converted two goals in the last 15 minutes of the game to hand Medeama their first win of the campaign and pile more pressure on Coach Zdravko Lugarusic, who appears to have fallen out with the Porcupine Warriors supporters.

Having failed to perform against their bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak and drawn with Inter Allies in Kumasi means the Asanteman Warriors had been winless in two outings and wanted a reverse of that trend.

But Medeama proved they were no pushovers as they marched the ‘Fabulous’ chaps boot for boot and upped their game after going down to Kotoko’s leader.

Kotoko’s Ahmed Adams opened the scoring with a powerful header on the 32nd minute from a well-taken corner by Michael Akuffu. The strong defender, left unchallenged in the penalty area, scored to give the Porcupine Warriors the advantage in the first 45 minutes.

But Kotoko was undone by a strange decision to substitute their midfield general, Michael Akufu, who controlled and dictated play.

Unfortunately, his replacement, Awal Mohammed failed to live up to that responsibility and aloowed the Medeama midfielders to assume control of the game.

It was then pressure upon pressure on the Porcupine Warriors until Paul Aidoo equalised in the 75th minute.

Kotoko attempted to fight back with the news that some of their rivals were in the driving seat but Medeama stamped their authority on the game and were rightly awarded a penalty late in the game with Aidoo making no mistake about it.

The goal created an electrifying atmosphere as supporters of the home team run around in celebration of a long awaited victory.