Konadu eyes revenge over Stallions

Head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars B Team, Maxwell Konadu has expressed confidence in his side’s ability to win away from home in the second leg of the 2020 Championships of African Nations qualifiers.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Stephane Pognongo unleashed a powerful shot in injury time to beat Felix Annan in post for Ghana.

Ghana now has an uphill task of overturning that deficit in the return leg; a mission Konadu does not believe is beyond the squad.

“We knew from day one that it was going to be difficult but we didn’t know we would lose in the last minute of extra time.

We still have another ninety minutes and I strongly believe that anything can happen in Burkina.

We have a good team and can cause a surprise to any team on the continent.

I still believe in the squad and I know that we can also go there and cause havoc,” he told reporters after the match.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso knocked out Ghana in the 2017 edition of the CHAN qualifiers and will be relishing the prospect of repeating the dose.

With the team on the verge of elimination, it will be the third consecutive time that Ghana will miss out on the CHAN tournament following their absence at the 2016 edition in Rwanda and the 2018 edition in Morocco. –Ghanasoccernet