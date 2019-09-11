CSO: Allow democratic processes to determine selection of parliamentary candidates

A group, calling itself ‘The Concerned People of Zongo’ has expressed displeasure at the current events in the two main political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Zongo communities, especially, in the Asawase Constituency.

It said it was time the two parties allowed democratic processes to prevail in choosing parliamentary candidates for their parties for the upcoming 2020 general election.

A statement jointly signed and issued by Mustapha Mohammed and Christopher Nsobila, Chairman and Secretary respectively issued in Kumasi on Monday, said the decision by NPP and NDC to impose candidates on their members was creating unnecessary tension in zongo communities.

“The Ashanti Regional Executive Committee of the NPP has made it clear that it will not allow anybody to contest Alidu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore-Mampong, while the NDC has also declared Alhaji Mubarack Muntaka, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, as the sole candidate of the party for the 2020 elections.

“The impositions are creating a lot of tension in Asawase and other adjoining zongo communities, and the concerned group is worried about the rising tension, we plead that both parties allow democratic processes to prevail in choosing their parliamentary candidates for the constituency to let peace, unity and harmony to prevail.

“To be honest, there is no need to impose a candidate on us the indigenes of Asawase, let us choose the candidate we want from both parties and we call on the leadership of both parties to address the issues of concern as soon as possible as the country readies for the year 2020 elections,” the statement stressed. -GNA