Sports

 Zimbabwe crowned cricket champions at 13th African Games

March 19, 2024
Less than a minute
The Zimbabweans celebrating after the medal presentation
The Zimbabweans celebrating after the medal presentation

 Zimbabwe’s women national cricket team (Chevrons) have been crowned champions at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana.

They defeated rivals, South Africa, to emerge winners in the women’s division.

The intriguing final part was decided by the ‘Super Over’ when the lady Chevrons, who were 112-5 in 20 overs against South Africa’s 112-7 in 20 overs, was the sucker punch that rele­gated the South Africans to the silver medal.

This led to the ‘Super Over’ in which South Africa tied at 2-2, leaving Zimbabwe, leading 3 runs to win in six balls.

Related Articles

March 19, 2024
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button