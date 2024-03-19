 Zimbabwe crowned cricket champions at 13th African Games

Zimbabwe’s women national cricket team (Chevrons) have been crowned champions at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana.

They defeated rivals, South Africa, to emerge winners in the women’s division.

The intriguing final part was decided by the ‘Super Over’ when the lady Chevrons, who were 112-5 in 20 overs against South Africa’s 112-7 in 20 overs, was the sucker punch that rele­gated the South Africans to the silver medal.

This led to the ‘Super Over’ in which South Africa tied at 2-2, leaving Zimbabwe, leading 3 runs to win in six balls.