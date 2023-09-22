Black Queens whip Rwanda in WAFCON qualifier

Ghana’s Black Queens recorded a resounding 7-0 victory over Rwanda in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Af­rica Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Queens side dom­inated the game from the onset with a spirited performance in both halves as they brushed aside the ‘She Amavubis’ in the first leg.

A second minute goal from Doris Boaduwaa set the tone for the afternoon before Evelyn Badu doubled the lead with a sumptuous strike in the ninth minute after latching on a pass from Grace Acheampong.

Priscilla Adubea got the third of the afternoon with a header on the 30th minute.

After the break, Alice Kusi scored the fourth goal of the game for the Black Queens on the 53rd minute before Evelyn Badu deliv­ered a beautiful strike in the 64th minute to get Ghana’s fifth goal of the game.

Jennifer Cudjoe missed a penal­ty on the 65th minute but Anastae­sia Achiaa made it six for the Black Queens with a long range strike on the 75th minute.

Anastaesia grabbed her second a few minutes later as the Black Queens rounded it up with a 7-0 win against their Rwanda.

The return fixture is scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.