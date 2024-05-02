Cowbell marks 25 years of nourishing Ghana

Promasidor Ghana (PGH), producers of Cowbell powdered milk and other dairy and food seasoning products, has marked 25 years of its flagship brand, Cowbell, unveiling a 12-month calendar of activities to celebrate the milestone.

Themed 25 years of nourishing Ghana with our creamy goodness, the celebration speaks to Cowbell’s humble beginnings in 1999, and weathering the economic storms to deliver a strong Ghanaian food and beverage company.

Addressing staff members and key partners during a jubilee thanksgiving service, the Managing Director of PGH, Festus Tettey expressed profound appreciation to staff and customers for making the brand what it is today.

“For as long as many Ghanaians can remember, Cowbell is that iconic brand that keeps supporting students, parents, children, workers and the general public with nutritious milk any day. From our humble beginnings in 1999 till date, we have grown exponentially in product line and extensions. On behalf of management, I express sincere thanks to past and present staff members for their diligence, and commitment to ensuring continued innovation of our great brand.”

He said “the jubilee celebration is not only a win for Cowbell and Promasidor but a win for our customers, distributors and all partners. We largely owe our success story to the continual support of the good people of Ghana.”

Recounting some activities earmarked for the celebration, the Commercial Director for PGH, Abiodun Ayodeji said PGH was even more poised to provide exceptional services and innovative food and beverage products as well as embarking on a series of developmental projects to give back to society.

“The silver jubilee celebration marks a new chapter for implementing new product development, brand and factory expansion projects, human capital development among other initiatives to not only make us the top-of-mind brand in the food and beverage space but to delight our customers,” he said.

Through this jubilee celebration, Promasidor Ghana continues to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to enriching the future of Ghanaians and contributing to Ghana’s continued progress.

