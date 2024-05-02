Regions mark Labour Day

Workers in the regions held parades to commem­orate this year’s May Day, a day set aside to acknowledge the contributions of labour to national development, and for workers to demand better working conditions.

This year’s Labour Day celebra­tion was on the theme “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peace­ful Elections for National Devel­opment”.

Workers Union members marching past the dais at the GSTS park

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE reported from Takoradi in the Western Region that 25 organ­ised workers’ groups braved early morning showers to gather at the Ghana Secondary Technical School Park for the celebration, during which 13 workers were honoured for their meritorious services.

The Chairman of the Regional Council of Organised Labour, Charles Thompson, appealed to the government to speed up road construction projects in the region to reduce workers’ commute times and increase productivity.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, acknowl­edged the contributions of workers to the region’s development and assured them that ongoing road projects would be completed by the end of the year.

Workers in the Eastern region thronged the Koforidua Jubilee Park where the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, con­veyed the government’s apprecia­tion to them for their commitment to work in spite of the economic challenges they faced, and urged them to resist the temptation of engaging in unethical conduct, which is detrimental to organisa­tional growth.

AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reported that Mr Acheampong said the government would continue to protect incomes and ensure that Ghanaian workers were cushioned against economic challenges.

The Regional Head of the TUC, Mrs Agyeman, appealed to the government to do more for work­ers as the economic situation in the country was having a toll on them.

DANIEL DZIRASAH report­ed from Sunyani that workers of organised labour drawn from the three re­gions, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, converged at the jubilee park in the Bono Region.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, appealed to Ghanaians to play their respec­tive roles in ensuring peace, during and after the December general elections.

Congratulating workers for their contribution to nation build­ing, she urged them to exercise restraints as the government take steps to address their concerns.

Mr Kofi Asare Asiawuah, who represented the secretary General of TUC, called on the government to ensure that tier two pension contributions which have been in arrears were transferred to their fund managers to secure the future of workers.

ANITA NYARKO-YIREN­KYI reported that the General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union Ghana, Morgan Ayawine, advised workers to stay away from any person or group of people whose acts could undermine peace and stability in this year’s election.

“As workers, especially the youth, you should not, and cannot allow yourselves to be used as con­duits for fomenting trouble before, during and after the elections,” he said in his May Day message.

Thousands of workers from the Savannah, North East and North­ern Regions yesterday converged at the Tamale Jubilee Park to mark the day, reported YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE.

The Northern Regional Minis­ter, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, commended the workers for their efforts towards the peace of the region and assured them that the government was working assid­uously to improve their working conditions.

The Northern Regional Sec­retary of TUC, Felecia Kraja, called on workers to keep working together and continue to work as organised labour to protect the interest of the unions.

The Migrant Labour General Workers’ Union International (ML­GWUI) in a statement demanded the substance of the ban on labour migration to Gulf Regions and urged for decent work practices and international employment contract bilateral relations to assist Ghanaian and African workers seeking employment abroad.

The National Coordinator for the Women’s Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church, Rev. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, in a statement, urged Ghanaians, espe­cially women, to pursue economic independence through productive ventures.

