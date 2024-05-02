AAG expresses worry about absence of Advertising Council Law

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has expressed worry that the absence of an Advertising Council Law has paved the way for the indiscriminate mounting of billboards.
This, according to the association, is causing chaos and disorder across the country and risking human lives, especially when strong winds accompanying heavy rains often pull down these billboards.
The President of the Association, Andrew Ackah, has, therefore, appealed for public support to mount pressure on the government and parliament to pass the bill into law to sanitise the advertising space.
According to Mr Ackah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Ghana, despite numerous efforts by the Association over the last two decades, the bill had not received the attention it deserves.
He made the appeal in an interview on Friday during the closing of a three-day professional training organised by the AAG for 70 advertisers and communication practitioners from different advertising agencies and institutions.
The programme was aimed to equip participants with knowledge on the various service lines within the marketing communication industry, including advertising ethics, consumer protection, and industry regulations.
The Advertising Council Bill seeks to establish a regulatory body to oversee the advertising industry, ensure compliance with international standards, and protect consumers from deceptive and misleading advertisements.
It also aims to promote local content and support small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry as well as regulate the advertising industry and provide guidelines for the mounting of billboards and other advertisements.
Mr Ackah said the bill, which has been in and out of parliament with failed promises of passage, would benefit not only the association but also the general public, as it would ensure responsible advertising practices.
BY JONATHAN DONKOR