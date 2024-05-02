AAG expresses worry about absence of Advertising Council Law

The Advertising Associ­ation of Ghana (AAG) has expressed worry that the absence of an Advertising Council Law has paved the way for the indiscriminate mounting of billboards.

This, according to the asso­ciation, is causing chaos and disorder across the country and risking human lives, especially when strong winds accompany­ing heavy rains often pull down these billboards.

The President of the Asso­ciation, Andrew Ackah, has, therefore, appealed for public support to mount pressure on the government and parliament to pass the bill into law to sani­tise the advertising space.

According to Mr Ackah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Ghana, despite numer­ous efforts by the Association over the last two decades, the bill had not received the attention it deserves.

He made the appeal in an interview on Friday during the closing of a three-day profes­sional training organised by the AAG for 70 advertisers and com­munication practitioners from different advertising agencies and institutions.

The programme was aimed to equip participants with knowl­edge on the various service lines within the marketing communi­cation industry, including adver­tising ethics, consumer protec­tion, and industry regulations.

The Advertising Council Bill seeks to establish a regulatory body to oversee the advertising industry, ensure compliance with international standards, and pro­tect consumers from deceptive and misleading advertisements.

It also aims to promote local content and support small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry as well as regulate the advertising industry and provide guidelines for the mounting of billboards and other advertise­ments.

Mr Ackah said the bill, which has been in and out of parlia­ment with failed promises of passage, would benefit not only the association but also the general public, as it would ensure responsible advertising practices.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR