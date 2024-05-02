Mr Kilavota said Kenya Airways was currently playing 37 destinations in Africa.

“We are currently planning to add two new frequencies in 2024 and continue to grow so that in five years time we will fly approximately between 55 and 60 destinations in Africa and globally between 73 and 77 destinations, so that is the plan going forward,” the Group Chief Executive Officer said.

He stated “And to do that we have to add more people, more frequencies and more aircrafts.”

Mr Kilavoka said his outfit had planned to increase its number of fleet by five by the end of this year and two had already been procured.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Kenyan Airways said starting from June four of the ten weekly flights to Accra would be done by Boeing 787 Dreamliner and by the fourth quarter a new Boeing 787 would be procured.

Outlining some key milestones the company achieved last year, Mr Kilavoka said

“Last year, for the first time in seven years, we were able to record operating profit, which is a clear a signal that we are turning around the corner.”

Mr Kilavoka said the company also recorded both the highest revenue number and number of passengers in the history of the company and was adjudged the second best airline after South Air in South Africa.

“So we are excited about these milestones and achievements and this year we are projecting 20 per cent growth in revenue,” said Mr Kilavoka.

That, he said, would help improve the bottomline of the company.

The Kenyan Airways Group Chief Executive Officer pledged that his outfit would continue to support the agenda 2063 of the African Union.

To this end, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Kenyan Airways urged the various African countries to expedite action on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying it was a game-changer to promote intra African trade.

Caption: Mr Kilavoka (second left) with some officials of Kenya Airways.