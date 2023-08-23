SIF donates to Save Them Young Orphanage in Ashaiman

The Shalom Indigenous Foundation (SIF), a charitable arm of the Bible Baptist Church in Madina, Accra, has presented various items worth GH4,631 to the Save Them Young Orphanage in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.

The items, which were made possible by the SIF in partnership with its USA partners, included bags of rice, 100 set of Pencils, 10 set of rulers, 100 set of crayons, some used clothes and two boxes of care kits, wet wipes, hand sanitisers, bandages and 60 set of toothpastes.

The President of SIF, Reverend Dr Noah T. Quarshie, said the donation was in fulfilment of the foundation’s mission to lessen the burdens of the less privileged in the society.

Rev. Dr Quarshie said, “the pulpit is not the only way to serve God but extending a helping hand to the less privileged also constitutes service to God.”

The Administrator of Save Them Young Orphanage, Ms Linda Amoaben, thanked the foundation for the gesture and gave the assurance that the items would be used for their intended purposes.

According to her, the orphanage was sheltering 57 children, comprising orphans, children with special needs and missing children brought from the Department of Social Welfare.

Ms Amoaben stated that children of school going age in the orphanage had been enrolled in private schools in primary and junior high stages of their educational journey.

Ms Amoaben appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to support the orphanage to meet challenging needs they were confronted with.

