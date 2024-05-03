24 prison officers, inmate complete electrical wiring training

A total of 24 prison officers and inmates from the Nsawam Medium Security (MS) Prison were yesterday awarded certificate for successfully completing a two-month intensive training in electrical wiring.

They comprised 15 inmates and nine officers who participated in the November/December 2023 certification examination conducted by Energy Commission.

The facilitation training which was supported by the Energy Commission (EC) was organised in partnership with the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) to give the candidates hands-on skills to become self-reliance.

At the maiden graduation ceremony held at the Nsawam MS Prison, Nsawam, in the Eastern Region, the Executive Secretary of the EC, Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, said the successful reintegration of inmates into society hinged greatly on the effectiveness of their reformation efforts during incarceration.

Central to this reformation process, he said was access to formal education and vocational training.

“By providing inmates with these crucial resources, we equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to enhance their employability upon release and reduce the likelihood of reoffending,” he added.

Mr Amonoo-Neizer said formal education programmes offered inmates the opportunity to attain academic qualifications, which not only broaden their intellectual horizons but also demonstrate their commitment to personal growth and development.

According to him, vocational training programmes play a pivotal role in preparing inmates for the workforce by imparting practical skills and trades that were in demand in today’s job market.

“Beyond enhancing employability, education, and vocational training also foster a sense of purpose and responsibility among inmates, encouraging them to envision a future beyond incarceration and actively work towards it.

By investing in their education and skills development, we not only empower individuals to break the cycle of crime but also contribute positively to their communities upon reintegration,” he added.

Mr Amonoo-Neizer commended the graduands for their commitment throughout the course and said the Commission would monitor their progression especially the inmates after serving their term, while the certified officers would facilitate training for uncertified officers and inmates to enable them participate in subsequent electrical wiring examinations to attain a certified status.

The Director-General, GPS, Mr Isaac Egyir, in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Director of Operations, GPS, Dr Francis Omane-Addo, said the GPS was constitutionally mandated to ensure the safe custody, welfare, reformation, and rehabilitation of inmates, to make them law abiding and more productive citizens when they go on discharge.

This, he said was evident through initiatives such as skills acquisition programs under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and educational programs for inmates, with some inmates enrolling in tertiary institutions, contributing to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation.

Mr Egyir commended the Commission and its board for the initiative and urged the graduands to take active interest in the skills acquired and put into practice to enable them become self-reliance.

FROM VIVIAN ARTHUR, NSAWAM