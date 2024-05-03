Education colossus Israel Titi-Ofei celebrated for 43 years of meritorious service to nation

A retirement service was at the weekend held for Mr Israel Titi-Ofei, an educationist and principal of the International Com­munity School, Accra Campus.

The service dubbed ‘Celebrating an educational colossus’ was attended by his family members, work col­leagues, friends and a cross section of the public.

For the past 43 years, Mr Ofei is said to have served meritoriously in the education sector, rising from a teacher to a principal.

A profile on Mr Ofei said as chair of numerous boards and committees, his influence reverberates across di­verse areas in the educational sector.

The profile said his roles ranged from local lead for school support for the International Finance Cor­poration to unannounced inspector for the International Baccalaureate Organisation, and has contributed significantly to educational policy, working with countries across Africa and Latin America.

“As we celebrate the enduring leg­acy of Mr Israel Titi-Ofei, we honour a true visionary whose passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence inspire generations. From humble beginnings to international acclaim, his journey stands as an ev­idence of the transformative power of education. With deepest gratitude and admiration, we bid farewell to a luminary in the annals of education, knowing that his footsteps have paved the way for a brighter future,” the profile said.

The profile said Mr Titi-Ofei’s career was a beacon of inspiration, spanning 43 illustrious years across teaching, management, and leader­ship.

“His teaching journey began during his national service at the Ghana National Science College, PRESEC, where he was infected by the teaching virus. Joining Achimota School in 1980 as a chemistry teacher and junior housemaster to becoming a senior housemaster for Gyamfi House, he spent 10 transformative years there, aiding students in their academic and social growth,” the profile said.

It said in 1990, Mr Titi-Ofei embarked on a new chapter, helping in the formation of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, where he spent 29 years. Rising through the ranks, he became Princi­pal, ushering in an era of transforma­tion and excellence.

The profile indicated his leadership saw the introduction of the IGCSE Programme and the International Baccalaureate, which have since become the programmes of choice for many families in Ghana.

“In 2020, he proceeded to become the Director of the Institute for De­sign and Technology (DTI) where he excelled massively. He was currently the Principal of the International Community School, Accra Campus, where he has used his wealth of ex­perience in the educational landscape to help grow the school community into what it is today,” it said.

Born on October 27th, 1954 in Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr Israel Titi-Ofei’s life embodies the power of vision, dedication, and un­wavering commitment to education.

Mr Titi-Ofei’s educational journey began at Yokhor Preparatory School, leading him through Mampong Akuapong and Aburi Presbyterian Boys Boarding School. His formative years at Okuapeman School and Mfantsipim honed his intellect and character.

He graduated from the Univer­sity of Ghana in 1979, majoring in Biochemistry and Chemistry and later earned his Masters in Education from Oxford Brookes University.

BY TIMES REPORTER