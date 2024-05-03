Uphold effective maintenance culture – IFMA-GH

The International Facility Management Association, Ghana (IFMA- GH), has called on the public and private institutions to ensure that their buildings are properly maintained at all times.

According to the Association, upholding an effective maintenance culture would also make such buildings safe for staff and public as well as ensure productivity at the work places.

The President of IFMA-GH Chapter, Mr Sampson Opare-Agyeman, made the call during the launch of this year’s World Facility Management (WFM) Day in Accra.

“The challenge today in our built environment is not just bad maintenance culture as we always say, it is the lack of trained manpower and understanding of the value of facility managers by the government, business owners and financial institutions,” he said.

Facility management is the ability of individuals and institutions to maintain an organization’s buildings, by ensuring that the buildings meet health and safety standards.

The annual celebration to be marked on May 8 this year, would celebrate and recognise the achievements of facility managers, and to provide the platform for the sharing of new ideas on how to promote effective work practices.

MrOpare-Agyemang said the event would bring together speakers from the government sector, academia, and industry player to make presentations on the role of stakeholders in making a difference at the workplace.

“The speakers will also recognise important contributions, positive impact and achievements the facility management community had made on the lives of the people”, he indicated.

According to MrOpare-Agyemang, facility management was a profession that encompassed multiple disciplines to ensure how well buildings, infrastructure, and spaces work for the people who use them.

MrOpare-Agyemang said“It’s a time to celebrate the behind-the-scene heroes of the built environment and share well deserved thanks to them for keeping our facilities healthy, safe, and productive.”

The Administrator of the IFMA-Ghana Chapter, Mr Philip Botwe, said there was the need to sensitise the public about facility management, which included management of buildings, people, and technology in buildings.

According to MrBotwe, structures and the environment at the workplace had an impact on workers and, therefore, called on employers to give credence to facility managers.

BY AGNES OWUSU