Indian c’nity in Ghana marks Ramanavami festival

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Manish Gupta Jee, has commended the efforts of the Bhojuri Association in promoting cultural exchange and preserving the rich tapestry of Indian traditions in Ghana.

Mr Jee gave the commendation during the celebration of the Ramanavami festival at the Monastery Hindu Temple in Tema last weekend which was hosted by the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana.

EXECUTIVE ‘ s Of BHOJPURI ASSOCIATION OF GHANA PERFORMING ON STAGE

Ramanavami is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Rama on the ninth day of the Hindu month Ciatra, which falls in March or April. Rama is the first son of King Dasaratha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodha .

According to Mr Jee, occasions such as the Ramanavami festival was significant in “bridging cultural divides and fostering mutual respect and appreciation.”

For his part, the President of the Bhojuri Association, Mr Awdhesh Pandey, emphasised the importance of harmony and togetherness among communities.

He further said the festival was a time of celebration and reflection, and also urged everyone to embrace the spirit of unity and understanding.

The event which was graced by over 700 enthusiastic participants, left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those in attendance.

It commenced with an atmosphere of excitement as members of both the Indian and Ghanaian communities joined in a grand Shobha Yatra, a traditional procession showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the participants.

The presentation of the Ramayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama’s journey, enacted in play form, was hailed as the highlight of the evening. The compelling portrayal of the story, filled with devotion and valour, resonated deeply with the audience, earning admiration and applause.

As the echoes of laughter and joy lingered in the air, the Ramanavami festival stood as a shining testament to the power of cultural harmony and collective celebration.

Several cultural programmes, organised by the Indian community of Accra and Tema, as well as various dance groups, thrilled the audience with their vibrant performances. From classical Indian dances to traditional Ghanaian rhythms, each act captivated the audience and exemplified the spirit of cultural exchange and appreciation.

The event was sponsored by various companies, including Japan Motors, Pharmanova, VN Commodities, B5, Fareast Mercantile, Diamond Cement, and Thor Steel, Tricolor Electric with support from various organisations.

Photo/caption: Mr Manish Gupa – Receiving RAM TEMPLE Memento from Mr Pandey and other dignitaries during the event.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTIN TETTEY