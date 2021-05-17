MTN FA Cup competition … Attram De Visser thump Star Makers

Division Two side Attram De Visser Soccer Academy (ADVSA) advanced to the round of 64 stage of the ongoing MTN FA Cup competition with a 5-1 defeat of fellows StarMakers FC at the McDan La Town Park last Friday.

Goals from Kingsley Sekyi, Joshua Anim, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Stephen Bolam and Abass Tawiah in the 26th, 28th, 53rd, 82nd and 88th minutes respectively dwarfed a sublime free-kick goal from Star Makers skipper Abdul Hamid Mohammed in time added-on.

ADVSA as expected was the stronger of the two sides as they reduced play at the half of the visitors. However, the lack of purposefulness on the part of the frontline of the hosts saved the opposition from going down in the opening exchanges.

It came as no fluke when Sekyi latched onto a through ball to open the scoring. Anim made it two before their fans could finish celebrating the first goal.

Back from recess, ADVSA kept the goal area of their Madina-based opponents and made it 3-0 this time through the spot-kick converted by skipper Cudjoe.

With the back against the wall, StarMakers who were a man down, resorted to defending to earn a respectable scoreline but Bolam and Tawiah had other ideas as they scored two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game.

When all was pointing to a clean sheet for the home side, skipper Abdul Hamid Mohammed of Star Makers popped up in time added-on to slot home a free-kick from about 35 yards to end the game 5-1.

Some FA Cup results:

Blue Sky FC 0-2 Okwahu United FC

Accra City Stars 4-0 Emmanuel FC

Reformers FC 0-0 (pen 6-5) Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Vision FC 0-2 Third World FC

Swamponmang FC 1-2 Metro Youth FC

Yassin FC 1-2 Real 24 Hours FC

Sky FC 1-2 Tamale City FC

Eleven Wise FC 1-1 (pen 4-2) Proud United FC

Adidome Unity Stars 0-1 Akatsi All Stars

Windy Professionals FC 4-1 Soccer Intellectuals FC

Steadfast FC 10-0 Great Amphibians FC

CAPTION:

Players of Attram De Visser celebrating their qualification

Photo: RAYMOND ACKUMEY