Kotoko players, legends pocket GH¢8,000 from Hisense

Hisense Ghana Limited on Sunday presented two cheques for GH¢4,000 each to the playing body and old players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The gesture was in fulfillment of a pledge made to the two groups by the company.

The presentation preceded their Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday two clash against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Led by its brand ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown presented the two cheques to the management of the clubs as well as the old players.

The gesture, according to the company’s Marketing Coordinator, Abena Konadu was aimed at whipping up the team’s ability and also recognize the past players for their immense contribution to the development of the club.

“This is to urge the team on to go the extra mile in all their matches. We have shifted from the old reward system where we paid teams that scored against Kotoko.

“What we are doing now is to pay Kotoko GH¢4,000 for winning a game and the same amount to the club’s legends if the team wins.

“In the event where the team draws, Hisense will reward only the playing body but will receive nothing if they lose.”

Kotoko’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed gratitude to Hisense for the support and innovations to push the club higher.