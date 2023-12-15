Kotoko draw Gold Stars, Oly face Nania in FA Cup Round 16 clash

Nine-Time MTN FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko, have drawn Bibiani Gold Stars in the Round 32 stage of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition.

The clash would see the Porcupine Warriors trek to the Dun’s Park in Bibiani to seek progression to the next stage after defeating regional rivals, Nations, FC 4-2 in an exciting fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Bibiani Gold Stars accounted for Rospak 2-0 to ad­vance.

Scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024, the Premier League encounter is expected to be intriguing, and that will force spectators to sit at the edge of their seats, especially as Kotoko aim to avenge for a 2-1 league defeat weeks ago by Gold Stars.

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama, will be in Daboase to face Skyy FC after seeing off Basake Holy Stars1-0 at Akoon Park in their postponed fixture played on Wednesday, while 2011 champions, Nania FC, who eliminated record winners, Hearts of Oak, will battle Accra Great Olympics for a place in the last 16.

Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, will be at the Golden City Park in Berekum to host Baffour Soccer Academy, Legon Cities will journey to Koforidua to play Koforidua Suhyen, Bofoakwa Tano will take on Berekum City FC, Real Tama­le United play Wa Power FC, Karela United take on Kasalgu Arrow Heads, Nsoatreman FC will square up with Young Apostles while Heart of Lions wait for the winner of the Dreams FC versus Susubribi FC game.

Other interesting games in the round will see Pac Academy clash with Bechem United, Namoro FC battle Akwaboso Young Madrid, Soccer Intellectuals face Fijai Soccer Academy, Elmina Sharks sort things out with Swedru All Blacks, Accra Athletic host Hohoe United, and Koforid­ua Semper Fi clash with Vision FC.

The round of 32 games will be played between January 5 and 8, 2024.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY