Golf:Abubakar Nafiu excels in MTN Ashantifest Invitational

Abubakar Nafiu put up a spirited performance to emerge winner of the MTN Ashantifest Invitational Golf Tournament played at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi on Saturday.

Nafiu recorded 37 points to beat Kwabena Selorm Boampong who had 35 points to settle for the second position. Yaw Anarf came third with 34 points in the Men Division One category.

In the Ladies event, Cynthia Domfeh dominated with 37 points to walk away with the ultimate prize.

She beat Constance Awuni who recorded 31 points to clinch the second position.

Other categories including the Men’s Division Two event which was won by Nana Adutum-Mensah with 36 points while Mark Scharneck emerged runner-up after coming out with 34 points.

Speaking after the event, the Board Chairman of MTN, Ishmael Yamson,praised golfers for showing up for the event which he described as very successful.

He commended winners for their efforts and urged other golfers to continue working hard for subsequent MTN-organized golf events.

“We are committed to the development of sports in the country and as we celebrate our 25th Anniversary, we are committed to programmes that would help uplift golf in the country,” he stated.

He said, golf provide a platform for people to interact, share ideas and develop businesses.

Mr. Yamson said MTN Ghana would continue to invest in technology while engaging loyal customers to engage in healthy activities such as golf.

Mr. Yamson said a mega promo which will reward customers with 25 brand new Hyundai Sonata cars was on-going and urged all not be left out of the fun.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE