President’s infrastructure projects lauded

A former Presiding Member of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Nana Aseidu Ofei, has lauded the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North Municipality, Nana Ama Dokua for initiating massive infrastructural development ongoing in the various second cycle institutions.

According to him, the ongoing infrastructural projects at Okuapeman, Mount Sinai, Benkum Senior High School, Mampong Presbyterian Senior High School among other second cycle schools were commendable and would help to ease the plight of students in the beneficiary schools.

He stated that the need for entrepreneurs who are well to do and in the private sector to support and assist the government with their resources for the socio-economic development of the country.

Nana Ofei was speaking at a meeting with the press in Akropong in the Eastern Region to discuss his intentions to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure massive development in the Akuapem North Municipality.

He revealed that prior to the NPP and the President’s assumption of office, he had been burdened with the payment of several school fees to non-governmental organisations and needy individuals who could not afford to pay.

“However, the introduction of free Senior High School and other brilliant policies, programmes and interventions by the government has reduced the huge financial burden on me to support and assist the needy and vulnerable in schools and society among others.

“A lot of the needy and vulnerable in society will be catered for since there was the need to help such people however, I defected from the NPP but made known my intentions to return to the party to enable me join hands with my former colleagues to help build the Akuapem North municipality.

“Personally, I have embarked on 86 projects in 50 communities within the Akuapem North municipality, I promise to undertake projects to develop the municipality to improve livelihoods.

“Even though I am doing my best to help develop the area, some people are speculating falsehood about me, calling me a fraudster; the speculations are false and will not deter me from contributing my quota to ensure rapid development in the area,” Nana Ofei touted.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA