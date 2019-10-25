Let’s not take Election 2020 for granted–Lydia Alhassan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Alhassan, has tasked constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to rest on their oars but work harder to retain the party in 2021.

“Let us not take the 2020 elections for granted but work harder than what we did in 2016 in order to retain power and sustain the policies, programmes and interventions of our party in order to make it attractive for the electorate,” she stressed.

Speaking at the National Women’s Wing Conference of the party in Accra, Ms Alhassan also charged female activists in the party to trumpet the good works of the president and the party so as the electorate, floating and first time voters would not feel disappointed in the government but have confidence and trust to improve their livelihoods.





“The government cannot fulfill all its promises within the four-year mandate but needs to retain power to fulfill most of them for Ghanaians to appreciate the good works, we as leaders, members, well wishers, supporters and faithful must close our divided ranks and rally behind our party to ensure another resounding electoral victory in 2020.

“We must sustain the trust and confidence we have in our leadership to achieve their mandate by projecting achievements attained so far for the electorate and other Ghanaians not to be disappointed in the party’s way of governance, intensify our door to door campaigns to ensure the party continues to soar triumphantly after the 2020 elections and beyond.





“We have to work harder to retain power in 2020 and beyond by making our party attractive by explaining to the electorate the need to retain us for another mandate and we must also appeal to them to bear with the government since the ‘socio-economic mess’ it inherited from the previous government cannot be cleared within a four-year mandate but needs time, patience and tolerance to avoid another mess,” Ms Alhassan charged. -peacefmonline.com