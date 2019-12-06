Kwame Pianim disappointed over aborted referendum

Kwame Pianim, an economist and business consultant, has expressed sadness and disappointment over the decision by the president to call off the December 17, 2019 referendum.





He said he was sad and disappointed the President had to bow to pressure from some “selfish politicians” because the decision to get political parties involved in district level elections goes as far back as the 1990s and was agreed by almost all the political parties.



“I am sad and disappointed that President Nana Akufo-Addo had to bow to pressure from some selfish politicians to call off the referendum, and I find it strange that Ghanaians will be against political party involvement in the elections Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) at the lower level of our governance system.



”Read the manifesto of all the political parties, we said that we will have our MMDCEs elected to deepen our democratic dispensation to enhance good governance, I’m surprised and dismayed that some citizens are saying that we don’t want politics to be extended to the foundation of our nation,” Mr Pianim lamented.



He praised the bold step taken by the President to see through the election of MMDCEs, and wished the promise was fulfilled since “former President Agyekum Kufuor had to back down due to agitation and threats by foot soldiers who didn’t want the election of MMDCEs because it was an opportunity to appoint party people”.

President Akufo-Addo called off the referendum on Sunday, stating there was no consensus for it to be held and directed the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to withdraw the bill which would allow the citizenry to elect their own MMDCEs. -3news.com





