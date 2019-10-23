Boateng’s acrobatic strike against Villarreal rated one of the GREATEST in La Liga history

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s goal against Villarreal in the La Liga have been rated one of the best in the Spanish top-flight.

The forward scored a stunning goal in 2016 when Las Palmas defeated Villarreal away from home.

Boateng received a flicked on pass from the right and scored with an acrobatic finish to register the only goal of the game.

The goal has been rated as one of the best in the League.

Las Palmas enjoyed a wonderful season when the Ghanaian international bagged 10 goals for the Club.

The 32-year-old spent just a season with the Club before returning to Germany to join Eintratch Frankfurt.

