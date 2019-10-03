GJA to hold anniv. fun games

THE Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will on November 2 hold a special media games as part of the commemoration of its 70th anniversary.

Dubbed, ‘Platinum Anniversary Media Games’, the event is scheduled to take place at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

General Secretary of GJA, Kofi Yeboah said the objective of organizing the media games was to enhance the wellness of media practitioners and promote camaraderie among members of the inky fraternity.

He, therefore, invited media organisations across the country to pick registration forms at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, for participation in the games.

The deadline for the return of the registration forms is October 15.

Sporting disciplines to be competed for, he said, include tug-of-war (men & women), lime-in-spoon race (men & women), sack race (men & women), football gala (men) and penalty shootout (women).

The rest are 60 metres sprint (men & women), thread-to-needle (men & women), dancing competition (men & women), ‘jama’ competition (mixed) and arm-wrestling (men).

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER