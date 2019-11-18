Ghanaian boxers to fight in UK

Three Ghanaian boxers will make their first international ring appearance at the Championship Boxing Night slated for Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

The championship boxing night dubbed ‘Knockout Christmas Cracker’ slated for December 14 at the Northen Hotel in Aberdeen, would see the trio namely; Razak Nettey, Emmanuel Okine and Allotey target their first win outside Ghana.

The top bout on the night would see Nettey who has an impressive 22 wins, 16 coming by way of knockout and only suffered two losses take on 29-year-old Scottish boxer Nathan Beattie in a super lightweight contest.

Upcoming Ghanaian boxing prodigy Okine would face Craig Leadbeater in bantamweight contest, as the young British boxer targets his second win in his professional career.

Allotey, on the other hand, would face a tough battle against highly rated Kevin Traynor in super featherweight contest that promises lots of excitement. – GNA