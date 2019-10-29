From Sports Journalist to GFA President …the story of Okraku’s steady rise

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) organised a successful election on Friday, to elect a new president for the local football controlling body, with Mr Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku taking up the mantle as the new president of the association for a four year period.

However, it was not without a fierce battle between the two leading candidates Mr Okraku and Mr George Afriyie as the elections had to travel three rounds of voting with the former emerging as the victor, after Mr Afriyie conceded defeated even before the third round of voting commenced.

Mr Okraku’s recent rise in football administration and success in the elections could be traced to his childhood days, where he developed the drive and passion for the game; he joined Shooting Stars FC, a youth club in the suburb of Accra, and later became the chairman of a colts football club in Accra called Jawara Babies.

Having laid a foundation in football administration, Mr Okraku shifted focus on his educational career by pursuing a Bachelor of Arts Degree at the University of Ghana after his secondary education.

With the passion to become a journalist, Mr Okraku enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to study journalism, after which he worked as the Deputy Sports Editor, Network Broadcasting Limited (Radio Gold), Sports Editor, Groove FM, Accra, and it is on record that, he was a pioneer in sports broadcasting and journalism when the airwaves was liberalised, leading to the emergence of private radio stations in Ghana.

He also worked at the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Public Relations Officer, Afienya Untied FC – Tema and the Sports Producer/Presenter, Radio Universe during his days at the University of Ghana.

His quest to attain higher education took him to England, where he acquired Master’s Degree in Business Administration with special focus on Football Management at the University of Liverpool.

Prior to this, Mr Okraku trained in Microsoft Certified System Engineering – Tech Connect, Manchester, First Aid Course for First Aider – Manchester, Advanced Certificate in Marketing – Emile Wool Colleges, London.

Addressing a gathering during his manifesto launch, Mr Okraku was emphatic that, his academic qualifications and training were meant to prepare him for the big post of the GFA. He said the desire to acquire different academic qualifications was to equip him to take up the task of leading the football association once upon a time in his future and felt the time was now.

True to his desires and planning, he was on Friday, October 25, installed as the new president of the GFA.

On his return to Ghana, he took up appointment with Accra Hearts of Oak as the Marketing and Communications Director, and later joined the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) as the Administrative Manager before leaving to manage his own club Dreams FC, in 2011 on full time basis.

With his vast experience in football management and academic qualification, Mr Okraku transformed Dreams FC into a model club and was the envy of many clubs and football administrators.

His unique way of management saw his club join the Premier League in 2017. His exploits with Dreams FC was extended to main football administration, as he was made to head local Black Stars Management Committee 2017-2018: Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee , 2016-2017: Vice Chairman, MTN FA Cup Committee , 2015–2018 and a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

It would be noted that, his expertise was also experienced by Wasaman FC in 2001 as the General Manager and doubled as the Managing Director of Proton Marketing and Management Service.

Mr Okraku is a football consultant and worked with Jehovah Nisi International Soccer Promotions, Israel and All Sports Management Consult, Manchester.

The new GFA chairman also has some publications to his credit, among which are; ‘How can financing of football clubs in Ghana be improved’, written in 2005 Liverpool Management School, University of Liverpool, ‘Broadcasting Revenue: Has the bubble burst?’ – Football Industry Group Conference, Liverpool, UK , 2004 – SOCCEREX- ‘When football meets business’- Annual Participant in various countries and ‘Maximising IP Rights in Football Conference’ – Surrey, London, UK.

A critical analysis of his profile is a perfect demonstration of his preparedness to take up the mantle of leadership of the GFA and many pundits are of the strong conviction that, he was prepared for the job and would deliver.

BY EMMANUEL ASANTE ATTAKORA, GNA