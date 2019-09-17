Filing fee for FA elections discriminative, prohibitive’

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President, Alhaji Braimah Raji, has called on the Normalisation Committee (NC) to review the cost of filing fees for aspirants ahead of the GFA elective congress next month.

Earlier, NC head, Dr Kofi Amoah had disclosed that presidential aspirants were expected to pay an amount of GH¢ 5000 as filing fee, but Alhaji Raji, who is vying for the position, reckons it is an exorbitant fee.

In a letter addressed to the NC yesterday, Alhaji Raji requested the NC to hastily review the fee he described as “prohibitive and discriminatory” and in “contravention of the FIFA rules”.

He added that the NC must be seen to be instilling decency in its affairs leading to the elections, adding that, the amount being quoted as filing fee was blight in its attempt to reorganise Ghana football.

Last Saturday, the NC released a roadmap for the elective congress slated for October 20, which will witness the election of new Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and new Executive Council members as well as personnel into other constituent bodies.

Alhaji Raji will join the likes of Fred Pappoe, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Palmer and Nana Yaw Amponsah, who have all declared their intention of taking over the top seat at the GFA.