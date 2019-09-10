Concerned Voters Movement: Ghana Beyond Aid agenda will propel nation to become economic beacon

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), has assured that the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda envisioned by the president is aimed at propelling the nation and the citizenry to become the beacon of economic liberty in Africa.

It explained that the government took a lot of pragmatic steps and innovative solutions to make the push for the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda, ensuring most of the programmes implemented serve as backbone to achievement of agenda.

The Movement listed excellent public corporate governance systems, control of wastage of resources, auditing of government contracts, leveraging technology to achieve economic transformation, sustainable economic and financial system and industrialisation and agriculture as some of the programmes implemented as a backbone to ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ achievement.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Founder and President, Razak Opoku, said due to strict adherence to compliance and excellent public corporate governance systems instituted, it was extremely difficult for appointees to amass wealth, misapply, misappropriate public funds and undermine procurement procedures.

It said excellent public corporate governance systems exposed appointees, immediately necessary actions were taken by the president to deal with such cases, in spite of issues of corruption, unable to substantiate allegations, setting up of Office of Special Prosecutor aimed at dealing with politically related corrupt cases.

The statement said though the public is dissatisfied with the performance of Office of Special Prosecutor so far, investigations underway to bring both previous, current appointees with corruption allegations to book in accordance with the law and contract auditing model exposed lapses in Power Distribution Service contract which actions are being taken to address.

“For a country to achieve economic emancipation, there is the need to have vibrant, well-resourced, governed,and competitive financial sector and is reason for financial sector clean-up, industrialisation, growth of agriculture, One-District-One-Factory, One-Village-One-Dam, One-District-One-Warehouse, Planting for Food and Jobs, and Rearing for Food and Jobs programmes are key pillars to agenda.

“Initiatives aimed at creating jobs for the citizenry, raising substantial revenue for economic self-reliance, sufficiency, signing of Continental Free Trade Area, major step of achieving Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, the government’s continuous stay in power, will be no need to seek financial assistance from developed partners in future,” the statement said. -myjoyonline.com