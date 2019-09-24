7 to contest for FA presidency

The usually hushed and serene precinct of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was on Friday plunged into a carnival mood as nominations closed for the upcoming FA election.

By close of Friday, September 20, seven candidates have completed the process to vie for the FA presidency which was left vacant following the exposure of some corrupt practices at the corridors of football administration.

Tema Youth Chief Executive Wilfred Osei Kweku ‘Palmer’ and a Director of Liberty Professionals and former Vice President of the FA, George Kwesi Afriyie are the two considered overwhelming favourites for the historic elections.

Also considered as front-runners are former Vice President of the FA, Fred Pappoe and Dreams FC Chief Executive, Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku.

The likes of Nana Yaw Amponsah, owner and bankroller of Division One League (DOL) side, Phar Rangers, Amanda Akuokor Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah, owner of Okay FC, a second division side in the Greater Accra region are dark horses aiming to upset the apple-cart.

While some chose to do the submission on a low profile, others including George Afriyie did theirs in a grand style as their entries halted activities with onlookers and the sizeable crowd at the FA headquarters stopped to catch a glimpse.

With an entourage of vehicles and motorcycles, Afriyie recorded the loudest and liveliest moment as his followers chanted his name as he was ushered into the offices of the FA.

However, the nominees would have to scale another major hurdle in the FIFA Eligibility Test to be conducted before getting set for the election proper.

Positions to the Executive Council (ExCo) have also drawn some of the finest football brains in the country with competition for slots expected to be fierce and intense.

The Premier League clubs have five slots on the ExCo but will be vied for by seven candidates.

They include Ashgold’s CEO, Frederick Acheampong (Achee), George Amoako, CEO of Asante Kotoko, Kingsley Osei Bonsu (Lord Zico) of Bechem United, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Dr Tony Aubyn of Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak’s Frederick Moore and Albert Commey of Aduana FC.

Former Spokesperson of the FA, Randy Abbey is considered a huge favourites to snatch one of the three slots allotted the Division One clubs with his huge influence among his colleagues.

But he is expected to face a stern test from Kweku Eyiah, Somtymer Otuo Acheampong, Samuel Anim Addo, Mark Addo, King Faisal’s Alhaji Karim Grusah, Jones Abu Alhassan, Nana Amankwah and Justice Boison.

Fourteen names have also appeared as representatives for the three slots for the Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

They are Nana Budu and Linford Asamoah from the Eastern RFA, Samuel Aboabiri (Katar), Eugene Jacquaye, Emmanuel Ankamah and Dr. Arthur from Greater Accra RFA, Roy Arthur and Robert Duncan, Central RFA, Alhaji Mahama Fuseini and James Kainyah from the Western RFA, Dan Agboga and Francis Dogbartey from the Volta RFA as well as Osei Tutu Agyemang and Alex Osei Nsiah from the Ashanti RFA.

The single slot for women football will see Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Rosaline Amoh, Habiba Attah and Edna Yerker going toe-to-toe.

Vetting for the aspirants has been fixed for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25.