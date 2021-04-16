Young Apostles thank Ashfoam for support

Ghana Division One side Young Apostles yesterday paid a familiarisation visit to Ashfoam Ghana Limited.

The visit was also to express appreciation to Ashfoam, who are their sponsors, for their immense support over the years.

Speaking at the event, Executive Chairman of the club, Mr Samuel Anim-Addo – who led the team, expressed his profound gratitude and promised to make the visit useful.

“We are here to show appreciation to our sponsors (Ashfoam) for their numerous supports over the years, going back to Baby Jet Promotions, Baby Jet Boxing bouts and Baby Jet U-16 Tournament in 2018 where they gave us cash and other products.

“Currently, they sponsor the senior team and our youth team (Great Somers Academy) and I must say we value their support; so we decided to come and show our appreciation for what they have done for us,” he added, promising to be among the top three clubs at the end of the season, in spite of their final challenges.

The Head of Marketing and Communications for Ashfoam, a leading manufacturing foam producers and one of the biggest in Africa, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, welcomed the team, pledging their unflinching support for the Sunyani-based side.

“We as a corporate organisation have a policy and that is the youth development policy where we look out for younger groupings – ranging from sports, education and other areas. One of our corporate social responsibilities is to focus on the youth (boys and girls) in football, badminton, boxing, arm-wrestling, weightlifting and other disciplines.

“Our aim is not only to make money from our products but to see the youth of Ghana have a pride office in the growing up of their careers,” he said.

Skipper of the side, Philomen Adomako, thanked Ashfoam for the support and also promised the team of a better second round.

At the end of the first round, Young Apostles sit in seventh position on the league log in Zone 1.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY

.