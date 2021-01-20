WPL: Police host Thunder Queens, Intellectuals play Sea Lions

Police Ladies Football Club will today begin the quest to annex the Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL) title when they come up against Thunder Queens FC at the McDan La Town Park in a week one rescheduled fixture.



Fixed for Sunday, the fixture was postponed due to the unavailability of the teams COVID-19 test results.



Police have set their sight on representing the country at the maiden Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League tournament later this year.



Head Coach Frank Oswald Sam believes he has the finest female footballers around and going for the league trophy would be the least to ask from his side.



Speaking ahead of the match, he said the team has had very good preparations and hopes the present form would be transmitted into the league.



The Police team is boosted by the arrival of Mercy Narh, Ataa Abrafi and Elshaddai Acheampong who are expected to be key to their challenge this season.



The last time the two teams played, Thunder Queens, formerly known as Samaria Ladies FC, lost to Police Ladies.



Thunder Queens have acquired the services of Angelica Sambique, Florence Acheampong, Abdul Hakim Fatimatu, and Gifty Akonobea to augment the side for the season.



At the Adu Yaw Asassan Park in Ajumako, Soccer Intellectuals will play Elmina Sea Lions.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY