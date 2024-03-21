GAF helicopter makes emergency landing at Bonsukrom

A Ghana Air Force Helicopter on Tuesday afternoon made an emergency landing within the general areas of Bonsukrom nearAgona Nkwanta in the Western Region.



The helicopter, with registration number GHF 696had on board 21 passengers made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew, was conducting routine offshore power line inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m.

The Director General, Public Relations, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quashie, in a statement issued a few hours later, said all passengers on board had been accounted for and there were no fatalities.

“However, theyhave been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup,” the statement issued at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Quashie said preliminary assessments had commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident, adding that more information would be released in due course.

Meanwhile, CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, reports from TAKORADI that shortly after the incident at about 3.39 p.m., another military helicoptercarrying a rescue team surfaced in the air to rescue the victims and survivors.

The Chief of Anuanoamasa, Nana Asaweah III, told the Ghanaian Times that at about 1.30p.m. on Tuesday,the military aircraft crashed landed at Bonsokrom, near Agona Nkwanta on the Dixcove road.

According to Nana Asaweah, a military rescue team onboard another aircraft, swiftly arrived at the scene and whisked the victims off to Dixcove Hospital.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service also arrived at the scene to douse the aircraft just in case to avoid explosions,adding, “So far, there’s calm and situation had been stabilised.”

