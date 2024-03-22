Man grabbed for posing as police

The Nima District Police Command has arrested Hassan Vorgah, 24, who posed as a policeman.

The suspect, dressed in police camouflage, in procession of handcuff, taser, a pouch and two dummy security phones, went to the Holy Garden Police Station, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, in Accra, to handover a man he had arrested.

Police brief said Vorgah could not give his personal details to the police for appropriate entries.

The statement said police at the Holy Garden became suspicious when Vorgah gave wrong details about himself, leading to his arrest.

When the police searched the house of Vorgah, at Berlin Bridge, Nima, Accra, they found security belts, a pair of black police uniforms, black round hat, blue-black cardigan and a picture frame. —GNA