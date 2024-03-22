Accra 2023: Stonebwoy to perform at closing ceremony

Renowned Af­ro-Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy, is set to take centre stage at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games on Saturday, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

Famed for his chart-topping hits such as ‘Into The Future’ and ‘Activate’, the Ghanaian-in­ternational promises to ignite the crowd with his infectious energy and signature blend of afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall rhythms.

The recipient of multiple BET awards, Stonebwoy is poised to deliver a captivating performance that will mark the grand finale of the 15-day ex­travaganza, which has brought together 5,000 elite athletes and coaches from 55 African countries across 29 sports codes.

Born Livingstone Satekla, the acclaimed artist seamlessly fuses Afropop, dancehall, and reggae into a unique sound dubbed “Afro-dancehall,” establishing himself as Ghana’s foremost musical icon since 2012.

Reflecting on his upcom­ing performance, Stonebwoy expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Gha­na and the African continent at such a prestigious event. “As a pan-Africanist music artist,” he remarked, “it is truly an honour to be chosen to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games.”

He further assured fans of an electrifying showcase, stating, “Rest assured, I am committed to bringing vibrant energy and electrifying vibes to the stage, ensuring that Satur­day’s performance is nothing short of magical.”

The African Games, organ­ised by the African Union, serve as a platform to show­case sports prowess, celebrate African cultural heritage, and promote unity among nations. In its 13th edition, the event plays a vital role in fostering so­cial cohesion and peace across the continent. –Citisports