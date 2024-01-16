Cyclone brings heavy rain to Réunion and Mauritius

Torrential rain and flooding have hit Mauritius and the French territory of Réunion in the Indian Ocean, as Cyclone Belal crosses the islands.

One person was killed in Réunion, where the population of about 860,000 was ordered to shelter at home, but the eye of the storm has avoided the island.

Around a quarter of house­holds on the island had no elec­tricity and thousands were without running water on Monday.

Officials on Mauritius say the storm will pass to the south on Tuesday.

Authorities in Réunion had raised the storm alert level to violet, the highest level, as the cyclone approached the island.

That alert level banned even police and rescuers from leav­ing shelter. The level was later dropped to red, allowing authori­ties to offer aid to those affected.

Despite the dire warnings, Réunion appears to have been spared the worst of the cyclone, as the eye of the storm passed to the north. Jerôme Filippini, the region’s prefect, said it had not had the “cataclysmic character” initially feared.

However, health officials have told people not to use tap water for drinking or cooking.

—BBC