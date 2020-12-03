Winless Sharks, Aduana face off today

Elmina Sharks will today welcome Aduana Stars to the Nduom Stadium with both sides desperate for a win as the Ghana Premier League (GPL) enters its fourth week.

The game which opens the weekend’s games and fixed for 6pm, would witness both sides haunting for their first win of the season after drawing their opening three games.

Unlike the home side, Aduana has an outstanding game against Hearts of Oak in Dormaa after their opening GPL fixture was postponed due to coronavirus concerns in the Hearts camp.

Yaw Acheampong’s Sharks side is yet to explode at home after drawing their only home game 1-1 against Liberty Professionals. The two points attained against Dwarfs and WAFA on the road will certainly please coach Acheampong but he will turn his attention to making the Nduom park a dreaded venue for opponents where his side can pick most of their season’s points.

But this would come against an opponent that is undefeated by Sharks at their base. The ‘Ogya’ boys pulled off a goalless draw in their last visit to the Ndoum Park in 2018, after piping the Elmina side 1-0 the previous year.

This record may serve as an impetus for the home side to end their recent failings against the 2017 league winners but they will have to contend with the confidence of Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side playing at Nduom Stadium.

Coach Fabin needs a win to blow-off early pressure that may mount after his side could only manage a 1-1 draw against King Faisal and a barren result against Bechem United in a local derby last week; outcomes that have left them languishing 15th on the 18 league table.

Locked on first position in the truncated league and tipped by pundits as potential league winners , Fabin recognizes that leading a side comprising experience and talented campaigners including striker Yahaya Mohammed, Caleb Amankwaa, Stephen Bio and Emmanuel Akuoko , an extended winless streak against the 10th place Sharks can threaten his job.