SOS children’s village Ghana others provide solar energy, water facility to papramantion c’nity

The SOS Children’s Village Ghana in collaboration with Joissam Company Limited and Green Tec Africa has commissioned a solar energy and water facility for Papramanten, a farming community in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern region.

The Solar energy facility fitted with a solar light, portable water container, a phone charging unit and a refrigerator, would provide electricity and its associated services to the people of the community.

The water facility attached to the solar energy has a mechanised bore hole would also provide clean and portable water to school children and community members in the area.

The National Director of the SOS Children’s Villages, Mr Alex Mar Kekula said the project as part of his outfit’s Family Strengthening project aimed at building the capacity of families and communities by providing them with support and resources, to empower them to become self-resilient.

He said the solar energy was to provide the community members with clean and sustainable energy as in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) seven.

“We believe that access to electricity is not just a luxury; it is a fundamental right that can catalyze progress, improve education and enhance healthcare. The solar panel we believe will not only provide clean and sustain able energy but will also serve as a beacon of hope for generations to come,” he said.

The water project, he said was a fundamental resource to life, adding that it was provided to promote Water, Sanitation and Hygiene to create a positive impact of safe access to water in schools and improve health, growth and continued education of school-aged children and communities by reducing related diseases incidents.

According to him, the provision of water was in line with his outfit’s commitment to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances has access to water.

For his part, the District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa North expressed gratitude to SOS Children’s Village and their partners for the kind gesture and called on the people to ensure that the facility was maintained well to benefit all and future generations.

The Chief of Papramanten, Nene Angmor Tetteh said previously community members had to walk long distances to charge their phones, adding that the solar energy facility would make it easy for them to charge their phones and help improve communication in the area.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, PAPRAMANTEN