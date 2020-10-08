PUMA outdoors Ghana’s new kits for 2020/21

The Germany based kits manufacturer, also unveiled new home and away kits for Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana’s home kit is dominated by white and black with a black star boldly fixed on the chest of the region, a symbol that represents unity and emancipation.

The second kit is more of a gold colour with a touch of kente, representing Ghana’s rich culture, tradition and authentic stories.

The two kits will be on display tomorrow during the international friendly against Mali in Antalya, Turkey.

The stars will later take on Qatar, in another friendly on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it will soon make available, replicas of the new PUMA kits for public consumption.

The GFA would soon disclose all approved sales shops and outlets across the country for easy access to the jerseys.





