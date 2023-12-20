President launches evaluation of National Anti-Corruption Action Plan Thursday

President Akufo-Ad­do is scheduled to launch the Evaluation of Ghana’s Maiden National Anti-Corrup­tion Action Plan (NACAP) at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House tomorrow Thursday, 21st Decem­ber 2023.

NACAP constitutes Ghana’s National Framework to drive anti-corruption activities and pro­mote National development.

It contains strategic action plans identified and agreed upon by stakeholders during nationwide consultations.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday, said the implementation of the NACAP is in response to the delivery of Ghana’s obliga­tions under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the 1992 Constitution and the President’s commitment towards fighting corruption.

The greatest strength of the NACAP, the statement said was that its action plans were directly integrated into National Develop­ment Planning, making its plans an integral part of the regular annual activities of Public Institutions, including the Ministries, Depart­ments and Agencies (MDAs)

“After successfully implement­ing the plan for several years and in the penultimate year of imple­mentation, it has become neces­sary for the country to evaluate progress made in the fight against corruption under the NACAP,” the statement said.

The statement explained that the formulation of NACAP was facilitated by a group of experts and anti-corruption practitioners constituted into a working group.

They comprised representatives from the following institutions and organisations:

Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Office of the President, Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Par­liament of Ghana, Judicial Service of Ghana and the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice.

The rest are the National Development Planning Commis­sion, Public Services Commission, Ministry of Finance, Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, The Justice and Human Rights Institute, African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption and Development Partners.

The statement said the event would be telecast live on the state broadcaster and other private me­dia platforms at 10 am.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL