Fire burns shops at Madina-Ritz Junction again …scores of people displaced

At least 100 wooden struc­tures and metal containers were destroyed, dis­placing scores of people when fire engulfed a slum at Madina Ritz junction on Tuesday in Accra.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the slum had recorded nine fires within a spate of three years with the recent one, two weeks ago resulting in the death of a female.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Of­ficer Grade I (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Affum who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said no casualty was recorded.

He said the Fire Service had a distress call and personnel were dispatched to the scene at 10:57pm.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that firefighters got to the scene at 10:58pm to tackle the fire.

He said pumps were dis­patched from Madina, Adentan, Legon, Ablemkpe and the Na­tional Headquarters.

The Director said firefighters had difficulty accessing the area adding that the cause of fire was still under investigations.