Potato curry

Ingredients

2 tablespoonfuls of vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

4 teaspoonfuls of curry powder

1 ½ teaspoonfuls of paprika

1 teaspoonful of cayenne

2 teaspoonfuls of cumin powder

½ teaspoon of allspice

2 teaspoonfuls of fresh ginger, minced

½ teaspoon of black pepper

2 pounds potato peeled and cubed

15 oz chickpeas

1 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoonful of lemon juice

14 oz diced tomatoes

14 oz coconut milk (415 mL), 1 can

Rice, cooked, for serving

Naan bread, for serving

Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Preparation

-Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until simmering.

-Add the onion and saute for about three minutes, until translucent.

-Add the garlic and saute for about two minutes, until fragrant.

-Add the curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cumin, allspice, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook for about 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.

-Add the potatoes and mix well until well-coated in spices.

-Add the chickpeas and stir to incorporate.

-Add the broth, lemon juice, and tomatoes and stir, then pour in the coconut milk and stir to combine.

-Increase the heat and bring the mixture to a simmer. Once bubbling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork.

-Serve with cooked rice and naan and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Source:tasty.co/recipe

Health benefits of potatoes

potato

Potatoes are a versatile root vegetable and a staple food in many households.

They are an underground tuber that grows on the roots of the plant.

Potatoes are relatively cheap, easy to grow and packed with a variety of nutrients.

-Potatoes contain antioxidants

-Potatoes can be satiating

-Regulates blood pressure

Helps calm you down

Improve brain health

Source: food.ndtv.com