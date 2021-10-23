Potato curry
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoonfuls of vegetable oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 4 teaspoonfuls of curry powder
- 1 ½ teaspoonfuls of paprika
- 1 teaspoonful of cayenne
- 2 teaspoonfuls of cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon of allspice
- 2 teaspoonfuls of fresh ginger, minced
- ½ teaspoon of black pepper
- 2 pounds potato peeled and cubed
- 15 oz chickpeas
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoonful of lemon juice
- 14 oz diced tomatoes
- 14 oz coconut milk (415 mL), 1 can
- Rice, cooked, for serving
- Naan bread, for serving
- Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
Preparation
-Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until simmering.
-Add the onion and saute for about three minutes, until translucent.
-Add the garlic and saute for about two minutes, until fragrant.
-Add the curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cumin, allspice, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook for about 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
-Add the potatoes and mix well until well-coated in spices.
-Add the chickpeas and stir to incorporate.
-Add the broth, lemon juice, and tomatoes and stir, then pour in the coconut milk and stir to combine.
-Increase the heat and bring the mixture to a simmer. Once bubbling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork.
-Serve with cooked rice and naan and garnish with fresh cilantro.
Source:tasty.co/recipe
Health benefits of potatoes
Potatoes are a versatile root vegetable and a staple food in many households.
They are an underground tuber that grows on the roots of the plant.
Potatoes are relatively cheap, easy to grow and packed with a variety of nutrients.
-Improve Blood Sugar Control
-May improve Digestive Health
-Naturally Gluten-Free
-Potatoes contain antioxidants
-Potatoes can be satiating
-Potatoes contain Glycoalkaloids
-Regulates blood pressure
Helps calm you down
Improve brain health
Source: food.ndtv.com