Potato curry

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoonfuls of  vegetable oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 4 teaspoonfuls of curry powder
  • 1 ½ teaspoonfuls of paprika
  • 1 teaspoonful of  cayenne
  • 2 teaspoonfuls of  cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon of allspice
  • 2 teaspoonfuls of  fresh ginger, minced
  • ½ teaspoon of black pepper
  • 2 pounds  potato  peeled and cubed
  • 15 oz chickpeas  
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoonful of  lemon juice
  • 14 oz diced tomatoes
  • 14 oz coconut milk (415 mL), 1 can
  • Rice, cooked, for serving
  • Naan bread, for serving
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Preparation

-Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until simmering.

-Add the onion and saute for about three minutes, until translucent.

-Add the garlic and saute for about two  minutes, until fragrant.

-Add the curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cumin, allspice, ginger, salt, and pepper. Stir and cook for about 2 minutes until the spices are fragrant.

-Add the potatoes and mix well until well-coated in spices.

-Add the chickpeas and stir to incorporate.

-Add the broth, lemon juice, and tomatoes and stir, then pour in the coconut milk and stir to combine.

-Increase the heat and bring the mixture to a simmer. Once bubbling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and easily pierced with a fork.

-Serve with cooked rice and naan and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Source:tasty.co/recipe

Health benefits of potatoes

  • potato

Potatoes are a versatile root vegetable and a staple food in many households.

They are an underground tuber that grows on the roots of the plant.

Potatoes are relatively cheap, easy to grow and packed with a variety of nutrients.

-Improve Blood Sugar Control

-May improve Digestive Health

-Naturally Gluten-Free

-Potatoes contain antioxidants

-Potatoes can be satiating

-Potatoes contain Glycoalkaloids

-Regulates blood pressure

Helps calm you down

Improve brain health

Source: food.ndtv.com

