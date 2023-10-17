Oly thrash Accra Lions to go top

Wondrous Accra Great Olympics jumped to the sum­mit of the league log with a 3-0 defeat of Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in their match-day five fixture, yesterday.

The win sees Olympics stretch their unbeaten run in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League to five games.

A nine-minute spell saw the ‘Dade Boys’ put the Lions to the sword as midfielder Michael Ye­boah grabbed a brace on the 10th and 12th minutes before the mer­curial midfielder, Emmanuel Antwi added the third on 19 minutes.

They have had an impeccable record against the visitors at home since they joined the elite division three seasons ago. Great Olympics extended their home wins against Lions to three following a 3-1 victory in the 2021/22 season and a 1-0 win last season

Ironically, the Lions started the strongest, however, they failed to threaten the host.

Gradually, Olympics took over the midfield and began to dictate the pace of the game.

After coming close on two occa­sions in the early moments of the game through striker Michael Osei, he turned provider for Yeboah to score after goalkeeper Daniel Afful failed to deal with a strike from Antwi in the 10th minute.

Before Lions could recover from the goal, Osei was up again with the second goal as his shot on target was pushed by goalkeeper Afful onto the path of Yeboah to slot home two minutes after the opener.

Olympics pushed for more goals and rightly got the third one; this time through Antwi who reacted quickly with a left-footed strike on goal after his free kick at the edge of the box was blocked by the wall.

It was all Olympics from then as Matthew Agamah nearly scored a spectacular goal on the 21st minute with a scissor kick from an Osei cross.

On the 30th and 32nd minutes, Agamah and Antwi both hit the crossbar with their long-range shots while Osei rounded the goal­keeper only to shoot into the side net on 52 minutes.

Lions failed to recover from the first-half shock but had to thank goalkeeper Afful who stretched to block a 77-minute shot from Osei in the six-yard box to prevent the fourth goal.

Great Olympics will trek to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars this weekend while Lions will stay at the Accra Sports Stadium to face Real Tamale United on Friday.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY