Nkwanta South residents threaten to boycott 2024 general election

Some residents of Nkwanta South Mu­nicipality in the Oti Region have threat­ened to boycott the next general election due to the lack of development in their area.

The agitating residents made this known during a demonstra­tion to register their displeasure over the disturbing circumstances they faced.

Nana Gbeki Alokpatsa, chief of the Alokpatsa, told the Ghana News Agency that although both the previous and current govern­ments have made good promises for decades, yet the residents have not seen any actions like good road networks, electricity supply, and access to potable drinking water, among others in the area. He lamented the absence of development, saying, the situation was retarding the growth of the area, so “an urgent response from government must come to address the issues.”

Nana Alokpatsa also appealed to the government to assign Agricultural Extension Officers to Alukpatsa and other commu­nities to help farmers in order to maximise their yields.

Mr Alfred Jagri, a youth leader at Alokpatsa, said the majority of young people in the communities have been compelled to leave in quest of better opportunities elsewhere due to the situation.

This, they said, would compel them to abstain from voting in the election if their demands, including infrastructure and other developmental issues, were not addressed.

In an interaction with the residents, they stated that despite participating in every election in the country, the politicians persisted in ignoring their de­velopmental needs, which was negatively affecting the quality of life.

The residents were drawn from 25 farming communities includ­ing Alokpatsa, Kechiebi-Krachi, Akura B-Zongo, and Kpanku Dayen. — GNA